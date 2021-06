Wale made his return with the release of “Angles” featuring Chris Brown. Now the two have teamed for the complimenting video.

The new single features a sample of the classic Diddy record “I Need a Girl,” and is produced by OG Parker.

The new video brings Wale to a beautiful home equipped with an inifity pool and tons of beautiful women to enjoy the company of both he and Chris Brown, before they vanish.

Advertisement