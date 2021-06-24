Britney Spears broke her silence for the first time since her conservatorship was established in 2008.

Over the past 13 years, her father has been appointed as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate and she described it as a controlling nightmare.

“A lot has happened since two years ago…the last time I was in court,” the singer began her heartbreaking 20-minute speech. “I haven’t been back to court in a long time because I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court the last time.”

The “Toxic” singer alleges that she was forced to perform, wasn’t given any privacy, and was forced to take medication, birth control, and therapy sessions against her will.

Britney says she was put on Lithium despite her objections. “Lithium is a very, very strong [medication] and completely different medication than what I’ve been on. You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, stay on it longer than five months,” Spears said. “I felt drunk. I couldn’t even stick up for myself. I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. I told them I was scared and they had six different nurses come to my home to monitor me while I was on this medication that I didn’t want to be on to begin with.”

She criticized her family, including her father Jamie Spears, for the way they’ve been handling her conservatorship.

“My family didn’t do a God damn thing,” she said. “Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad… he was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

Despite her fans’ speculations, Britney decided to keep matters off of social media. “I thought I might become happy because I’ve been in denial.” she said. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it til’ you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, ok. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane and i’m depressed.”

She pleaded with the judge to take her concerns seriously because they weren’t the last time she was in court.

“The last time I spoke to you…made me feel like I was dead, like I didn’t matter, like nothing had been done to me, like you thought I was lying,” Spears said. “I want to be heard. I’m telling you this again so that maybe you understand the depth and degree and the damage…I want and deserve changes going forward.””I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough,” she added.

Britney Spears also stated that she wanted to start a family with her boyfriend but isn’t allowed to under her conservatorship. He’s not even allowed to drive her in his car.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” Spears said. “I have an I[U]D inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children.””I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” she said.Spears ended her comments by saying, “Basically this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life,” she said, asking for the conservatorship to end. “I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied, I feel left out and alone. I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody.”

They’re due back in court on July 14th.