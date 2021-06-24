Thompson is not the father.

A Los Angeles court is siding with NBA player Tristan Thompson in his lawsuit against actress Kimberly Alexander. She had claimed Thompson was the father of her child. PEOPLE reports, on Tuesday, the court granted Thompson over 50-thousand-dollars in a “default judgment.” The court cited DNA test results saying Thompson is not the father.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time of the initial lawsuit filing last year, Thompson’s attorney Marty Singer alleged that Alexander is a “wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five year old son.”

Singer additionally claimed that Alexander “persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father” and “maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth.” The lawyer subsequently referred to the accusations as “absolutely false” and “defamatory.”