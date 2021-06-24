DaBaby is venturing into the fashion world this year. The North Carolina rapper is teaming up with global online retailer BoohooMAN to create an exclusive summer collection.

“Well, we guess the news is out then… The rumors are true. boohooMAN x @dababy coming sooner than you think. Stay tuned for more info on the drop. Trust us, you do NOT wanna miss this.” wrote BoohooMan’s official Instagram page.

Men’s Fashion Magazine reports the capsule was co-created by DaBaby over virtual meetings between Charlotte, North Carolina and Manchester, England. 100 pieces are expected to be included in the limited edition collection that reportedly “perfectly embodies Baby’s bold, creative and colorful style”.

“For me, DaBaby is one of the hottest rappers out there right now. His style and music align perfectly with who we are as a brand – this collab is going to be BIG! I’m excited for the world to see what we have in store and to welcome DaBaby to the family!” – boohooMAN CEO, Samir Kamani

Boom! The news is out. I’ve officially partnered with boohooMAN on a fashion collection and it is dropping real soon! I can’t wait for y’all to see it – stay tuned, set your alarms and go cop it before it sells out!’’ – DaBaby

The line, which drops June 26, will include track sets, jerseys, relaxed tees and more. In addition to this there are a variety of jackets, cardigans, sweaters and basketball shorts.