Fantasia Barrino Announces Her Daughter Is Being Released From NICU After Nearly One-Month Stay

Fantasia announced that her daughter is being released from the NICU after a nearly one-month stay.

The singer chronicled her infant’s journey since she was prematurely born in May.

Fantasia took to Instagram to share that baby Keziah is coming home on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied with a picture of her in the cutest white outfit.

“𝑊𝑒𝑙𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑒 𝐻𝑜𝑚𝑒 🧸 @keziahlondontaylor🎀,” she captioned the heartwarming post. The “When I See U” singer also posted the homecoming celebration on her Instagram story.

She wrote under the picture, “Thank You So Much for making me Cry Lol!!! My Baby Deserved it because kicked the NICU BUTT 👏🏽.”