Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade did not let any pandemic grass grow under their feet. Wade who is part owner of The Utah Jazz and game show host while Union-Wade Co-owner of Flawless by Gabrielle Union have joined forced and are taking over the baby business. In May they launched ‘Shady Baby’ a children’s book inspired by their daughter Kaavia James. Earlier this week the power couple announced on their social media the launch of Proudly, a line of sustainable baby care products created for the needs of children of color. “With Proudly, we’re proud to have a range of products that caters to the unique skin care needs of children of color that are so often overlooked in the mass market.” The couple said in a joint statement, as reported by Buzz Feed. “As we continue to work on new endeavors together, our goal is to always center our work around being the change we want to see while championing diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Today @DwyaneWade and I are announcing our newest baby: PROUDLY. @ProudlyCo is an everyday baby care line created specifically for melanated skin tones. We are truly diverse and representative and couldn’t be prouder about it. 🙏🏾 #proudly https://t.co/QzigDgKLV6 pic.twitter.com/KpR6RKsUYw — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 22, 2021

The Wades commissioned beauty heavy hitters Pamela Cholankeril, formerly of Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and dermatologist Naama Boakye, MD., to help formulate the ingredients.

“It is imperative that skin care brands take into account the structural and functional differences in melanated skin prior to formulating skin care products,” Boakye said in a statement to The Grio. “If not, the ingredients in the products can cause skin irritation, hyperpigmentation, or possibly exacerbate an existing condition. In formulating each and every Proudly product we have taken into account each ingredient that would help maintain the wellness and health of the skin barrier.”

Proudly will launch later this year just in time for the winter skincare rush.