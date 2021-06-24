IKEA is apologizing for serving fried chicken on Juneteenth. A store in Atlanta, Georgia wanted to honor employees last Saturday with a holiday lunch menu. Along with the chicken, it included watermelon, mac-n-cheese, potato salad, collard greens and candied yams. This didn’t go over well with workers. More than 20 of them called out in protest, arguing the food has been used to stereotype Black people.

According to the New York Post, IKEA said the menu was created with the best intentions, but admits they got it wrong. The furniture retail giant promised to “thoughtfully honor Juneteenth in the future.”