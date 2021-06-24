Kenya Barris is entering a joint venture record label deal with Interscope Records for his Khalabo Ink Society.

The new partnership will bring Barris’ Khalabo Music Record Label into the Interscope family, expanding the efforts of the brand into music.

“At Interscope we are interested in teaming up with creators who move culture and Kenya has created a body of work that is virtually unparalleled in that regard,” said Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records. “We are thrilled that he has chosen to partner with us on the musical expression of his vision through his Khalabo Music label and are excited to collaborate with him and his team to introduce new artists and soundtrack projects to the world.”

To date, Khalabo Ink Society has fostered collaboration and fostered new talent.

“Since the beginning, the goal at Khalabo has been to tell stories that reflect our culture with honesty, specificity and from a perspective that feels unique to a singular voice,” added Barris. “Similar to how we’ve approached our television and film content, my hope is that Khalabo Music becomes a place where artists are given the space to hone their talent while embracing the specificity and individuality of their voice and sound. I cannot think of a better partner than Interscope for this next chapter of Khalabo’s creative journey and am beyond excited to see what we are able to build together.”

You can read more about this partnership here.