Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg are lending their comedic skills to a new project. The pair will offer commentary throughout the Tokyo Olympics in their series called Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.

They’ll recap some major feats from the 2021 Games, ranging from the most impressive to those that didn’t go so well. The joint project with Peacock is set to air on NBC’s streaming service.

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg is produced by Hart’s LOL Studios. Paul Pawlowski will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with executive producers Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, and Candice Wilson Cherry.

According to a Variety report, “In addition to Hart and Snoop, late-night host Amber Ruffin will offer her commentary for the streaming service from the ground in Tokyo. Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne, two veteran broadcasters who recently left ESPN, will co-anchor Tokyo Tonight, a quick-turnaround highlights and interviews program. Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones and MJ Acosta-Ruiz will anchor On Her Turf, which will be focus on women’s sports at the Olympics.”