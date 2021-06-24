Lauren Londn, brand ambassador for PUMA, and the brand are releasing a new capsule, Forever Stronger, that is inspired by London and her hometown of Los Angeles.

The collection is designed as a physical representation of strength, perseverance, authenticity and love in timeless footwear and apparel pieces. This first PUMA capsule is very personal to Lauren and incorporates her effortless West Coast style, featuring comfortable fabrics and neutral tones that can be worn year-round. The accompanying Forever Stronger campaign features London photographed around Los Angeles neighborhoods including, the notable Simply Wholesome Restaurant & Store, a Black-owned business that has been serving the L.A. community since the early ‘80s.

“I am so grateful and proud to drop my first collection with my PUMA family,” said Lauren London. “I wanted to make sure that each piece was authentic to who I am and my style. This collection expresses a constant reminder that through it all, no matter what happens in life, may we be Forever Stronger. Looking forward to more to come.”

Included in the Forever Stronger capsule will be a T-shirt, hoodie and a black and white PUMA Suede with “Forever Stronger” embroidered in the script. The hoodie and t-shirt feature a tiny blue heart as a subtle nod and special representaiton of Nipsey Hussle. This collection follows London joining PUMA in 2019, including the inspiring Forever Stronger spot created by her.

Retailing for $30-$75, the co-created Forever Stronger capsule releasing June 25 will be available on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, The Marathon Clothing Store, Shoe Palace, Champs, Foot Locker, and more.

You can preview the collection on Lauren London here, here, and here.