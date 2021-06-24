Maryland rapper IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) will pull back the curtain and provide real knowledge, skills, and truth about the industry to music business hopefuls granted admission into the program at “No Label Academy.” The 10-day music business course is primarily for BIPOC students at Harvard University in Boston, Mass. It will run from August 21-31 to help students kickstart careers in various positions in the music industry. Applications have opened this week and students who are accepted will receive free tuition.

According to the site, to find the best and brightest budding music industry talents, applicants will go through a three round review process. For Round 1, applicants complete a survey, submit their resumes, and write a short essay. A panel of 2-4 staff and Harvard students will review every application. Applicants that make it to Round 2 must submit a 1-2 minute video essay. The final set of applicants that make it to Round 3 will be virtually interviewed by IDK and the No Label team. The “No Label Academy” Class of 2021 will be announced after July 22nd.

IDK shared in a statement “I decided to create this program for the purpose of letting people in the BIPOC community know that a job in the arts is a lot more realistic than what society makes it seem these days.”

In the midst of all this, IDK is currently working on his highly anticipated studio album, USEE4YOURSELF, set to arrive July 9, 2021.