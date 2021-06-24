Hot 97’s iconic music festival is back after a year-long hiatus. Known as the longest-running Hip Hop concert in the world, HOT 97 Summer Jam is set to return Sunday, August 22nd, at the MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey!

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam is back on August 22nd, as the first New York metro area music festival of 2021, and we’re excited to put on an amazing show. We are committed to health and safety as we welcome our fans back to MetLife Stadium,” stated Ron deCastro, Market Manager, HOT 97.

In previous years, the festival has delivered a star-studded line-up. Artists included in past performances are Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Cardi-B, Michael Jackson, Destiny’s Child, Wu-Tang Clan, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and more!

This year’s lineup includes Saweetie, Dream Doll, Maliibu Miitch and Dusty Locane, Coi Leray, Young Blue, Morray, Mooski, and Young Devyn. Here’s what some of the artists are saying.

“I’ll be at this year’s Summer Jam! Come turn up with me! Head over to Hot97.com/summerjam to get a chance at some exclusive tickets and passes! #Hot97SummerJam” wrote Saweetie.

“Hey guys l’ll be at this years Summer Jam! Come turn up with me! Head over to Hot97.com/summerjam to get a chance at some exclusive tickets and passes! #HOT97summerjam” wrote Dreamdoll.

“Go leave some 🌴🌴🌴 under @hot97 Post because im Performin at my 1st evaa Summer Jam !!!! get ur tickets at hot97.com/SummerJam !!!!” wrote Maliibu Miitch.

“AND JUST LIKE THAT WE GOT THE CITY! See You At Summer Jam” wrote Young Devyn.

HOT 97 Summer Jam tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m ET. Tickets as low as $75, applicable fees apply. The festival will be holding a special pre-sale for HOT 97 Insiders between June 23rd at 4p.m. and June 25 at 9:59 a.m. to purchase tickets before the public.