For fans looking to get into Saweetie’s Pretty B*tch Music studio album soon, sorry, you have to wait a bit longer. The rapper revealed in an interview with Big Tigger that she is going back to start over.

“Yes, PBM was supposed to come out this month, but I was really living with it,” Saweetie said. “And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I’m a perfectionist and it’s on the way.”

In the meantime, Saweetie is continuing to run it up the charts. The superstar rapper received her second No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. Chart with her new single “Fast (Motion).” The single is the first No. 1 Debut of 2021. The chart tracks the Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts based on the biggest songs on the social platform. The collection is calculated by a blend of the number of views of videos containing respective songs.

Advertisement

Previously, “Tap In” held the top spot for three weeks in the summer of 2020. She is now the fourth artist with more than one Top Triller U.S. chart-toppers since the chart was introduced in 2020. The other three are Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Young Thug.