Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, took to Instagram to slam activist Shaun King after he raised money after her son’s death without her permission and publicized a recent conversation between the two for his podcast.

In her Instagram post, Samaria wrote “Why do you think its so important to tell folks we had a conversation?”

She went on to say that the conversation they had was very “toxic” and it was very uncomfortable for her to hear that King raised additional money following the murder of her son Tamir without her permission. She added that King did not reach out to her regarding the fundraising effort because “[he] did not want to bother me.”

“Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want to bother me. Personally, I don’t understand how you sleep at night. I never gave you permission to raise nothing. [A]long with the united states, you robbed me for the death of my son.”

King had released an episode of his podcast The Breakdown that was originally released under the title “I spoke to Samaria Rice this past week.” Before the episode was taken down, King said in the description that he had a “much-needed conversation” with Rice during which he “learned a lot.”

In a blog post released on Tuesday, King said that he had raised $125,000 through his fundraisers for Tamir Rice’s family. He did not receive any portion of the money and was not in charge of the disbursement of it either. King also added that Rice might have been lied to about his efforts.

However, she disputed this account of their “cop and donut” conversation and urged King to stop thinking they are the same. “As a white man acting black you are an imposter that can not be trusted. My son was 12 years old and… DOJ needs to reopen his case period. Tamir Human rights was violated, why would you so ever make it about you? you are a selfish self centered person and God will deal with you White man.”