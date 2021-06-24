Netflix has announced a new film, The Harder They Fall, which is produced by Shawn “JAY Z” Carter” and stars Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Regina King, Deon Cole, Idris Elba, and more.

The ensemble cast will tell the story of Nat Love (Majors) who discovers his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) will be released from prison. Love then rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Beetz), his right and left-hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Gathegi), and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including “Treacherous” Trudy Smith (King) and Cherokee Bill (Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

The film is directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, and joining Hov on production are James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender, and Samuel.

You can see the teaser trailer for the film below.