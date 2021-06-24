Tiffany Haddish joins the conversation about wearing bonnets in public.

During a conversation with journalist D’Shonda Brown, the comedian says she agrees with Mo to an extent.

Mo’Nique started the conversation when she issued a PSA urging Black women to carry themselves with more respect and stop wearing bonnets and pajamas in public.

“Now some people do be wearing things that I don’t think they should be wearing. Mo’Nique was talking about the bonnets in the airport and all that stuff, and I agree with her on that. You spend all this money for an airplane ticket, you might as well get dressed up because you never know. I was always taught to make sure your drawers are clean and you look decent, especially when you’re moving and traveling around because if something happens to you when they got to cut your clothes off, you want to be decent. It’s about respecting yourself.”

Tiffany Haddish admitted to wearing bonnets to go “to the store real quick.”

“I ain’t going to lie to you, I run out in the streets in my bonnet sometimes just to run to the store real quick but we got to have some dignity in ourselves. When you dress a certain way, it tells people how you feel about yourself.”

Tiffany spoke about the lifestyle she upkeeps to maintain her confidence.

“I stopped caring about beauty standards probably like seven or eight years ago, but then things take off and you have to do the red carpet. When you see me on regular days, I have no makeup, I‘m comfortable in basic. When my body started getting bigger, I became uncomfortable. Anything that changes on my body is because I physically put the work in. I did the walking. I did the running. I did the pushups. I did the whatever. I built up my muscles and everything. That’s the healthy way to go about it. I changed my diet a little bit, drank lots more water, and just figuring out what works for my body.”