Coi Leray is keeping her hot streaking going, teaming with Kodak Black and Mustard for “At The Top.”

The new release follows the success of “No More Parties” that has ran it up on all streaming platforms and charts. This is the first release for Leray since she was named one of the 2021 XXL Frehsmen.

You can hear the new single below.

After dropping out of school at just 16, the now star just graduated from Montclair High School Thursday.