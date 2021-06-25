DaBaby is a machine. Shortly after releasing his “Ball If I Want To” single, he comes back with another one in “Red Light Green Light.”


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Baby’s trademark of hopping dead on the beat continues, while he raps across a flute-laden beat.

DaBaby can also be seen in the video for Polo G’s “Party Life.” The song is from Polo G’s new album Hall of Fame. The song comes with a video for “RAPSTAR,” which is directed by ARRAD. The duo makes sure to get it in and enjoy the fruits of their labor in a non-stop party that kicks off in the day and stretches deep into the night.

Advertisement

You can watch that video here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *