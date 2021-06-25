DaBaby is a machine. Shortly after releasing his “Ball If I Want To” single, he comes back with another one in “Red Light Green Light.”

Baby’s trademark of hopping dead on the beat continues, while he raps across a flute-laden beat.

DaBaby can also be seen in the video for Polo G’s “Party Life.” The song is from Polo G’s new album Hall of Fame. The song comes with a video for “RAPSTAR,” which is directed by ARRAD. The duo makes sure to get it in and enjoy the fruits of their labor in a non-stop party that kicks off in the day and stretches deep into the night.

You can watch that video here.