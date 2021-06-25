Doja Cat dropped her highly anticipated album Planet Her Thursday night, and her fans are excited! The LP has 14 songs and 5 features. Artists included in the album are Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA. 


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

In addition to dropping the LP, the LA rapper also had a surprise for her listeners. She released a visual to her single featuring The Weeknd You Right. She quickly took to Twitter and let her fans know it was available.

“here it come :>” wrote Doja Cat.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, fans got a sneak peek of what the project would sound like when the Say So rapper released Kiss Me More with SZA and Need To Know, along with a visual. But they were still blown away after hearing the complete album. Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter.

“Miss Doja Cat just switched her flow and tone on this #PlanetHer album. Gave us Reggae , Hip Hop , Rap like she gave us so much versatility!” wrote randomstan14.

“best believe i was RAPID when clicking on #PlanetHer and scrolling to find “ain’t shit”. doja cat has me dead.” wrote saraa_oz.

“Doja cat after making the album of the year #planether” wrote SamXMinaj26.

Planet Her is now available on all streaming platforms. Click here to listen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *