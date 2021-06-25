Doja Cat dropped her highly anticipated album Planet Her Thursday night, and her fans are excited! The LP has 14 songs and 5 features. Artists included in the album are Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA.

In addition to dropping the LP, the LA rapper also had a surprise for her listeners. She released a visual to her single featuring The Weeknd You Right. She quickly took to Twitter and let her fans know it was available.

“here it come :>” wrote Doja Cat.

Earlier this year, fans got a sneak peek of what the project would sound like when the Say So rapper released Kiss Me More with SZA and Need To Know, along with a visual. But they were still blown away after hearing the complete album. Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter.

“Miss Doja Cat just switched her flow and tone on this #PlanetHer album. Gave us Reggae , Hip Hop , Rap like she gave us so much versatility!” wrote randomstan14.

“best believe i was RAPID when clicking on #PlanetHer and scrolling to find “ain’t shit”. doja cat has me dead.” wrote saraa_oz.

“Doja cat after making the album of the year #planether” wrote SamXMinaj26.

Planet Her is now available on all streaming platforms. Click here to listen.