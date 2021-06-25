Everybody wants an interview with The Boy, but don’t look forward to one with Justin LaBoy.

The Demon Time creator and everyone’s favorite toxic timeline tyrant may have jumped the gun on saying that he will get to interview the Certified Lover Boy. LaBoy currently has a late-night show called Respectfully Justin, which he shares with Justin Combs. Guests have included, Diddy, City Girls, Kevin Durant, Chris Brown, and more, but Drake says he wants no part.

Drake exposed Justin Laboy after he hinted that an interview with him was coming soon.👀😂



“🧢” pic.twitter.com/vmggqBsktD — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) June 25, 2021

“Drake interview coming sooner than expected #RespectfullyJustin,” tweeted LaBoy. The tweet was posted on the Toronto Rappers Instagram account, which caught Drake’s eye leading to him dropping a “cap” emoji.

Advertisement