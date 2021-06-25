During the pandemic, it seemed as if the Verzuz challenge, created by producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, saved the world. Fans got to see a virtual concert challenge between two of their favorite stars in the hip-hop culture. Rumors surfaced that we could potentially see one featuring the Queen of R&B Soul, unfortunately, we won’t.

Fans desperately wanted to see Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton face off in a Verzuz battle on July 4, but Mary killed the idea in a recent interview she did with Breakfast Club.

When asked about participating, Blige responded saying, “I don’t know what a Verzuz would do for me,” she said while laughing. She continued by saying, “right now, it’s not something that’s on the top of my list.”

Advertisement

Verzuz responded with a tweet that said, “We love both ladies, but this is not a confirmed #VERZUZ event,” Verzuz shared earlier this week. “Please stay tuned for upcoming announcements on our future shows.”

We love both ladies, but this is not a confirmed #VERZUZ event. Please stay tuned for upcoming announcements on our future shows. https://t.co/to2wgHDDCe — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) June 22, 2021

Fans may be disappointed, but they weren’t mad that someone of Mary’s caliber wouldn’t want to participate in something solely for entertainment purposes.

Hey, there’s still hope in seeing Big Draco Vs. Bow Weezy as the challenge between the two is still in the working.

