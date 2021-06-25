It’s been three decades and Mary still reigns supreme as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. Earlier this week she celebrated the Mary J. Blige “My Life” documentary (available on Amazon Prime), chronicling the nine-time Grammy winning artist’s landmark 1994 album “My Life” and her journey from the Slow Bomb projects of Yonkers to the present day hip hop and R&B icon.

Mary giving looks before she walks the red carpet

Mary dazzled at the premiere wearing a crystal fringe dress by Alexander Vauthier that gathered in the middle of her body to reveal her legs on both sides. She paired the look with Guiseppe Zanotti heels and Lorrraine Schwartz drop diamond earrings. To complete the look, her hair created by hairstylist Hon Hounkpatin featured her signature blonde hue, pulled up in an updo with loose curls pinned in at the top. Her makeup which is always flawless and done by Porsche Cooper, gave a gray smokey eye and matte lip.

Mary living her best life showing legs at her movie premiere

