Offset Reveals the Doves on Migos Album Covers are Tributes to Their Family

Offset Reveals the Doves on Migos Album Covers are Tributes to Their Family

On every Culture cover, Migos manages to input doves flying around their figures. Now we have the answer why.

The trio were guests on Amazon Music’s new series Connected With Wayno and Offset revealed the reason for the dove inclusion being a love to their family members.

“Our mommas,” Offset said. “That’s why we always shout ’em out—our family members, our grandmamas. That’s why you see them doves. That’s grandma on them album covers.”

Advertisement

If you want to catch Migos’ next performance, be sure to turn into the BET Awards on Sunday. The BET Awards 2021 has announced its star-studded performance line-up including DJ Khaled, Moneybagg Yo, and Roddy Ricch. Joining in on the packed line-up is Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Rapsody, Tyler, the Creator, and more.