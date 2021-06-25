That is Oscar Award-winning Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover to you.



Deadline reports the two Hollywood A-Listers who will be honored by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Scientists with Honorary Oscars.

Joining Jackson and Glover on the list will be Elaine May and Liv Ullman. The moment will occur during the 12 annual Governors Awards that are set for Saturday, January 15, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

“We are thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society,” said Academy President David Rubin. “Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May’s bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director, and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers. Liv Ullmann’s bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover’s decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen.”

David Lynch, Wes Studi, Lina Wertmuller and Geena Davis were the most recent recipients at the official Governors Awards ceremony.