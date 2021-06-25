Kevin Durant is always down for the smoke when it’s coming his way. Scottie Pippen felt the need to say Durant isn’t on LeBron James’ level and that he “has some learning to do” after the Brooklyn Nets were eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Durant heard about the criticism and responded. He roasted Pippen over the infamous Toni Kukoc incident (Pippen refused to go in the game because he was upset the final shot was given to Kukoc over him).

Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter?? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 24, 2021

Durant is referencing Game 3 in the 1994 postseason series between the Bulls and the Knicks. Pippen famously sat out for the last play of the game because it wasn’t drawn up for him

Advertisement

Pippen was wrong to quit on his team back then and he is wrong for calling out Durant now.