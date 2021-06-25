It didn’t take long for Rick Carlisle to find a coaching job. Carlisle had been hired as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Tim McMahon was told by sources that the two sides have agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract.

Sources: The Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as head coach. He will sign a 4-year, $29 million contract. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 24, 2021

Carlisle coached the Pacers from 2003-2007 before he was hired by the Mavericks. He took the team to the postseason multiple times, including an Eastern Conference Finals berth in 2004.

Carlisle is replacing Nate Bjorkgren, who was fired after just one year as head coach. In that one year, Bjorkgren managed to reportedly lose the locker room and end the team’s five-year playoff streak. Plus, their 34-38 record was the first time they’d finished under .500 since the 2009-2010 season.

Advertisement

While Carlisle is returning to Indiana, the Mavericks are continuing to look for their new head coach.