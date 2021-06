Tory Lanez escaped a car crash as his uber was hit as he transported. Tory Lanez isn’t possible that the accident wasn’t done on purpose.

Tory Lanez hit Twitter and tweeted “It almost felt like someone knew to crash into us.”

It almost felt like someone knew to crash into us .🤔🤔🤔 — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) June 24, 2021

Do you think Tory Lanez has a point? You can see the video from the wreckage below.

