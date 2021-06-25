Tyler, the Creator Releases New Album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Tyler, the Creator gave a week’s notice and now we have his IGOR follow-up, Call Me If You Get Lost. The album follows the release of two singles “Lumberjack” and “Wasyaname,” that also received video treatments.

The new album is 16 songs and brings Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, and more.

Advertisement

