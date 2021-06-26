Your golden Travis Scott ticket is somewhere in the world. Travis Scott and CACTI™ Agave Spiked Seltzer are inviting fans on a hunt to find 100 signed cans of CACTI with an epic prize enclosed: two tickets to the sold-out Astroworld Festival headlined by the Diamond Certified artist and CACTI founder himself.

All 100,000 tickets of Astroworld soul out in 30 minutes, but the limited edition Starberry cans of CACTI are on the shelf now and hold your entry to the November 5 & 6 festival in Houston.

“Summer is back and all about going bigger,” said Travis Scott. “We really wanted to do something special with CACTI for the fans who weren’t able to get their hands on Astroworld tickets. The winners are going to get the opportunity to vibe out with us at the festival and get a full-on immersive experience. We can’t wait to share this with them and everything else CACTI has planned for the rest of the year.”

Advertisement

Founded by Houston native Travis Scott in 2018, Astroworld Festival is the manifestation of a lifelong dream to bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of the now defunct Astroworld amusement park. The festival takes place across the street from the former home of Astroworld which opened in downtown Houston in 1968.