Big Sean is 10 years in the game and to celebrate, the Detroit legend has re-released his debut album Finally Famous. The re-release includes Sean’s “Freshman 10 Freestyle,” a salute to Sean’s XXL Freshman selection in 2010.

Finally Famous was the first of Sean’s five albums to debut as a Rap No. 1, followed by Hall of Fame, Dark Sky Paradise, I Decided, and Detroit 2. The album featured “Dance (A$$) Remix” featuring Nicki Minaj, “My Last” featuring Chris Brown, and “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay” featur­­ing Kanye West and Roscoe Dash. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Rap chart, #2 on the R&B/hip-hop chart, and #3 on the 200 Albums pop chart – a formidable opening week for a world-class superstar.