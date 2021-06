Migos hit the stage at the BET Awards and performed “Straightenin'” before moving into “Type Shit,” making way for Cardi B to appear and reveal that she is pregnant with her second child with Offset.

The superstar rapper hit the stage and revealed her baby bump in a see-thru jumpsuit. The performance followed a formal announcement on Twitter where both stars shared a picture of a pregnant Bardi.

You can see the announcement and the full performance below.

Advertisement