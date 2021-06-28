H.E.R. Announces Second ‘Lights On Festival’ Featuring Erykah Badu, Ari Lennox and More

With her new album currently providing vibes, H.E.R. and partner Live Nation Urban have announced the second Lights On Festival. Set for Concord, California, the festival has expanded to a two-day set that will take over the Concord Pavilion on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

H.E.R. curated a legendary lineup, including neo-soul goddess Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, and more. H.E.R. notably headlines with a very special H.E.R. & Friends set where she will be joined by some very special guests.

H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival made history as the first female owned and curated festival in decades.

Tickets are available at lightsonfest.com. You can see H.E.R.’s BET Awards performance below.