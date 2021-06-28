The BET Awards had no shortage of excitement and drama. However, what happened after the awards ceremony also has people speculating about a possible relationship between hip-hop artists Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami after the two were reportedly seen kissing following the ceremony.

Following the awards ceremony (where Megan Thee Stallion both performed and received the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award), the two were both in attendance at Ciroc’s “City Girls Celebration Dinner.” Yung Miami posted an Instagram story that included the “Thot Sh*t” singer with a text overlay that simply said @theestallion mine along a face emoji with hearts surrounding it.

A short video of the two of them kissing later on in the night was shared on Instagram by @thejasminebrand. The video shows both artists sharing a small chair and sitting close to each other with Megan quickly kissing Yung Miami as the audience cheers them on. Whether it was just two ladies showing their special friendship or the possible start of a relationship remains to be seen. However, both artists are incredibly busy with their respective projects (and successes), so who knows if they even have time for a relationship?

