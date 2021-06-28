Megan Thee Stallion did not want to share the stage with DaBaby following their recent fallout.
Sunday’s BET Awards was another celebration of the culture’s biggest night. The jam-packed show featured amazing performances, star-studded outfits, and more. While everything remained peaceful, it was clear that the tension ran high between two of Hip-Hop biggest stars.
During DJ Khaled’s star-studded performance that featured H.E.R., Lil Baby, Lil Durk, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston Hottie did not stay for the finale. Both Megan and DaBaby are featured on Khaled’s track, “I Did It,” so it was likely for them to share the stage during the performance, but she had other plans.
The 3-time Grammy appeared atop of the stage’s platform to perform her verse. Once she finished the verse, she threw up the deuces and exited stage right. Her verse was then followed by Lil Baby, and then Da Baby.
At the end of the performance, only H.E.R., Lil Durk, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and DJ Khaled remained. That left the question of, where is Megan?
Well it all started when DaBaby allegedly retweeted a fan’s tweet after the release of his song with Tory Lanez. The “Suge” rapper later denied the retweet.
Once the 3-time Grammy winner caught wind of it, she took to Twitter to air out her grievances with her frequent collaborator.
“support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets,” tweeted Megan.
Megan referred to DaBaby character after doing a song with Tory Lanez following their shooting incident that occurred last Summer.
DaBaby continued with a response, telling Megan to “stay focused my g.”
The two continued with a back and forth that ultimately led up to the BET Award performance. Megan’s boo, Pardison Fontaine, even jumped on Twitter to defend his woman as well. Peep the exchange below.
Both Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have collaborated on multiple hit tracks together in the past. Following their Juneteenth fallout, any future collaborations are unlikely.