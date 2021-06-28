Megan Thee Stallion did not want to share the stage with DaBaby following their recent fallout.

Sunday’s BET Awards was another celebration of the culture’s biggest night. The jam-packed show featured amazing performances, star-studded outfits, and more. While everything remained peaceful, it was clear that the tension ran high between two of Hip-Hop biggest stars.

During DJ Khaled’s star-studded performance that featured H.E.R., Lil Baby, Lil Durk, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston Hottie did not stay for the finale. Both Megan and DaBaby are featured on Khaled’s track, “I Did It,” so it was likely for them to share the stage during the performance, but she had other plans.

The 3-time Grammy appeared atop of the stage’s platform to perform her verse. Once she finished the verse, she threw up the deuces and exited stage right. Her verse was then followed by Lil Baby, and then Da Baby.

At the end of the performance, only H.E.R., Lil Durk, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and DJ Khaled remained. That left the question of, where is Megan?

Well it all started when DaBaby allegedly retweeted a fan’s tweet after the release of his song with Tory Lanez. The “Suge” rapper later denied the retweet.

I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time 🤣😂😅😮‍💨🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bo (@symeautomatic) June 19, 2021

Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on😂…



I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo.



I ain’t retweet that silly shit.



Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me.🤔

Type shit yall on? pic.twitter.com/L8jafqONj2 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

Once the 3-time Grammy winner caught wind of it, she took to Twitter to air out her grievances with her frequent collaborator.

“support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets,” tweeted Megan.

support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021

Megan referred to DaBaby character after doing a song with Tory Lanez following their shooting incident that occurred last Summer.

DaBaby continued with a response, telling Megan to “stay focused my g.”

You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya.



You know like I know I ain’t no “industry” nigga , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin.



Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya.



Stay focused my g🖤💪🏾 https://t.co/EnbBvahHHX — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

The two continued with a back and forth that ultimately led up to the BET Award performance. Megan’s boo, Pardison Fontaine, even jumped on Twitter to defend his woman as well. Peep the exchange below.

Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another nigga woman about some shit another nigga accused of 😂. How tf dat work?



Y’all niggas hell😂



Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this bitch off wit a bang didn’t it ?



Luv u Meg — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021

😂😂😂

“You must not know bout mee

You must not know bout meeeeeh” https://t.co/n658873yp5 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021

YOU NIGGAS IS CORNY alotta you women is corny..ANY NIGGA THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS PUSSY ANY NIGGA THAT SIDES WITH IT ..CONDONES IT AFFILIATES THEY SELF WITH STANDS BESIDE THAT TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A BITCH ANY WOMAN THAT SUPPORTS IT FOR ANY REASON IS A FUCKIN SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED — UNDER🎱ED (@pardi) June 20, 2021

Both Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have collaborated on multiple hit tracks together in the past. Following their Juneteenth fallout, any future collaborations are unlikely.