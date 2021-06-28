Saweetie is bringing us beach couture with her latest fashion venture. The Bay Area rapper teamed up with women-owned brand Matte Collection for a limited-edition capsule.

“So excited to announce Matte Collection x Saweetie has officially launched today June 25th! @mattecollection” wrote Saweetie.

After launching three days ago, the swimwear line is nearly sold out. The 12-piece collection features bright-colored swimsuits and four three-piece swimsuit sets, including sarongs and pants. The prices range from $30 to $32 on MatteCollection.com.

According to the company’s Instagram, Saweetie held an official launch party at their flagship store in Atlanta earlier this week.

“Matte Babe @saweetie at our Flagship store yesterday for the in-store release of the Matte x Saweetie Collection. The collection will be dropping online this week”