The Los Angeles Clippers are currently down 3-1 in the NBA Western Conference Finals. With Game 5 being a possible conclusion to their season, head coach Ty Lue is not showing fear heading into the game.

“Just got to take it one game at a time,” Lue said. “Just focus on Monday’s game, that’s it. Not focus on winning three games. Got to take it one game at a time, and that’s got to be our mindset. We beat Utah and won four games in a row. So it’s very doable. We’ve just got to make sure we’re locked in and understand what we’re doing offensively. I think we’ve got to be more locked in offensively to beat this team.”

The Clippers will once again suit up for the game without Kawhi Leonard who is still out with an unspecified knee injury. In his absence, Paul George is attempting to step up for the team, however, free throws have been a bug for him.

Advertisement

“We’re definitely hopeful,” George said. “Definitely positive. I mean, this series could be very different with a handful of plays that we could take back and different outcome on some of these plays.”

Ty Lue knows something about coming down from 3-1 as he, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 3-1 hole against the Golden State Warriors.