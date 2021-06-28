The Top 10 Best Beauty And Fashion Red Carpet Looks From the 2021 BET Awards

The 21st Annual BET Awards returned live and in person with the theme “Year of The Black Woman.” Glamorous gowns, glowing skin, bold hues and sleek straight inches were obviously the dress code, as these black women gave us show stopping award winning looks. Take a look at the hair, makeup and fashion looks worn by some of our favorites of the night.

Megan Thee Stallion

Wearing a custom Jean Paul Caultier gown that showed off half of her curves Megan gave her signature dramatic smokey eyes and sleek hair parted down the middle created by her hairstylist Kellon Deryck

Latto

With lush lashes and big glamorous waves the lavender wig was the best hue of the night Old Hollywood clearing inspired this look for Latto

Yung Miami of the City GIrls

The wet look she created with her hair made this style to wear this summer. Her Gown was a Valdrin Sahiti Official.

Saweetie

Sweetie glowedIn Dolce and Gabbana she finished the look in bronze accents and twists that were tightly coiled and pulled up in into a top knot. while makeup artist Stephanie Nimoh arched her brows to frame her champagne smokey eyes.

Jazmine Sullivan

Looked absolutely stunning in Gucci. Complimenting the look with sleek long strands with a simple part down the middle, soft structured brows, smokey eyes and glossy neutral lips.

Chloe Bailey

Wearing a Valentino Gown, Chloe’s Spiral Locs were pulled up into a loose bun of course with baby hairs swooped and well placed.

Flo Milli

Flo Milli wore a Natalia Fedner flack and silver chain Python Gown that took over two weeks to make. She complimented the look in simple sleek long hair.

Ashanti

In Julien Macdonald Ashanti glowed wearing a high ponytail and a Julien Macdonald gown.

H.E.R.

Never disappoints in her signature side waves and a pop of color on the eyes.

Lil Kim

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana and Jessica Rich Sandals. Her signature blonde hair and nude face gave this look the right contrast