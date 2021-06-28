Tyler, the Creator’s ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ Set for No. 1

Tyler, the Creator is closing in on another No. 1 album. Tyler’s Call Me If You Get Lost will be his biggest No. 1 debut on the charts with a project 175,000 equivalent album units sold.

Tyler, the Creator’s last effort Igor came in at 10,000 units less, Hits Daily Double reports. The new album will finish the first week with 180 million streams. The new album reinvigorates the Gangsta Grilzz series as DJ Drama hosts the complete album.

In addition, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Teezo Touchdown, Daisy World, and Fana Hues are all featured.

Poised for No. 2, Doja Cat arrived with Planet Her, which will hit the No. 2 spot with 100,000 in sales projected.