One of the hottest rappers on the planet, Megan Thee Stallion, left her presence felt all across the 2021 BET Awards. Along with winning the Best Female Rapper and Music Video of the Year awards, Megan The Stallion hit the stage for a little bit of “Thot Shit.”

The new single comes with a savage, unapologetic and shocking statement video, letting fans know that Tina Snow has not come to play. “Thot Shit” is produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat and OG Parker, with Aube Pierre on the direction. The single celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves and having fun however and wherever, without the input of any critics.

You can see the traditional music video below.

