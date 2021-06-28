DMX received a BET Awards tribute fit for a king. During the show, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, the LOX, Griselda, and more all hit the stage to honor the late rapper.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The performance began with Method Man performing an acapella version of “Get at Me Dog,” leading to Griselda performing their collab “Hood Blues” and “Where the Hood At?” Michael K. Williams would then hit the stage to perform a slew of X trademark hits including “Slippin” and “Whats My Name,” before Swizz, Busta Rhymes, and the Lox brought it home.

You can see the full tribute below.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *