[WATCH] Swizz Beatz, The LOX, Method Man, and More Tribute DMX at the 2021 BET Awards

DMX received a BET Awards tribute fit for a king. During the show, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, the LOX, Griselda, and more all hit the stage to honor the late rapper.

The performance began with Method Man performing an acapella version of “Get at Me Dog,” leading to Griselda performing their collab “Hood Blues” and “Where the Hood At?” Michael K. Williams would then hit the stage to perform a slew of X trademark hits including “Slippin” and “Whats My Name,” before Swizz, Busta Rhymes, and the Lox brought it home.

You can see the full tribute below.

