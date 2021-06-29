Christina Aguilera hit social media on Monday night to offer words on the controversial conservatorship of Britney Spears that have dominated social media.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera tweeted. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish.”

She added, “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Britney Spears broke her silence for the first time since her conservatorship was established in 2008. Over the past 13 years, her father has been appointed as the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate and she described it as a controlling nightmare.

“A lot has happened since two years ago…the last time I was in court,” the singer began her heartbreaking 20-minute speech. “I haven’t been back to court in a long time because I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court the last time.”

You can see the messages from Aguilera below.

Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021