Coi Leray attended this year’s annual BET Awards hand in hand with her boo, Pressa. While many were happy to see the rapper glowing with her boyfriend, it appears as though body shamers on the internet had different concerns.

The “No More Parties” artist wrote a series of tweets wondering why the public is usually concerned with her weight. “My body is always trending. I don’t understand,” the rapper wrote.

“Is there a certain way I’m supposed to look? Help me understand” she continued.

Not too long, Coi Leray was featured on the cover of XXL magazine in the class of 2021 alongside Flo Milli, Ruby Rose, Lakeyah, Morray, DDG, Pooh Shiesty and more.

Despite the negativity, Coi Leray’s fans are reminding the rapper to continue to be successful and ignore the hate! Check out the series of tweets below.

