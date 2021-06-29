North Carolina native DaBaby may have found himself on the canceled list following some Twitter action last week. The “Bop” rapper retweeted a tweet that read, “I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now [because] the[y] shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time.” The tweet was posted shortly after the release of Tory Lanez and DaBaby’s collab music video to their single “SKAT.”

After being called out by Megan Thee Stallion and her boo Pardison Fontaine, DaBaby explained that the retweet was a glitch on Twitter.

Since then, the rapper has been focusing on promoting his single, “Ball if I Want to.” During the span of DaBaby’s career, he has been often compared to Hip Hop heavyweight, Ludacris. While he states that Ludacris is an inspiration, in an interview with Billboard at the BET awards the rapper explains Ludacris is not the only influence.

“I wouldn’t even say we’re one of the same,” he began. “I feel like that’s too commonly used. I think people use that too lightly. I was inspired by Ludacris’ creativity with his music videos. [I was inspired] by a lot of people. Not only people like Ludacris, but people like Nelly. I mean, everybody.”

“I feel like as the generations unfolded, people from every era was inspired by somebody from the era before them,” he continued.

“Even when it boils down to 50 Cent, Eminem, and Mystikal, everybody’s videos used to be crazy. Busta Rhymes’ videos used to be crazy [too]. So I definitely was inspired by Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and several other artists with their music videos.”