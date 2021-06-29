DJ Akademiks Says He Hates Megan Thee Stallion and She is “Overhyped” Because She is a Black Woman

Since the start of her career, Megan Thee Stallion has proved herself to be the Texas Hot Girl Coach who advocates for protecting the black woman and has fire bars. In just two years of her career the “Thot Sh*t” rapper is has already collaborated with heavy hitters in the industry such as Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and more!

Last year, the rapper faced a heavy load of controversy following a shooting incident that involved singer, Tory Lanez. While many had things to say, DJ Akademiks has always been outspoken on his opinion regarding Meg Thee Stallion, this time Akademiks explains why he has “hate” for the rapper.

“I hate Megan thee Stallion very hard,” he began his statement. “Because you can’t be objective, so I guess I’ll start by saying this. I am now in belief that Meg thee Stallion’s career has been propelled, overhyped, and also put on a pedestal because of this whole Black girl magic, protect Black women, I’m sorry.”

He added, “But listen to everybody’s review of Meg’s album. She just dropped it’s called Good News. It’s mid. It’s mid. And if it was anyone we liked that dropped a mid album that wasn’t being seen as a victim, lift and just act like the fact that she’s doing it is good enough. The consensus would be ‘Meg you missed, try again.'”

Akademiks then goes onto explain why he believes Meg Thee Stallion is an “industry plant” and why he doesn’t think that the awarded rapper’s success is organic.

“Meg could fart on a song and we would be like ‘Oh my god, that is a sweet, sweet sound of being a victim, protect her she is Black and she is a woman,'” he added.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Akademiks’ has shared his opinion on the Texas Hot Girl. What do you think about his opinion?