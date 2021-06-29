Instagram star Justin LaBoy has captured a lot of attention with his catchy memes and #Respectfully posts, but his most recent floss post caught the eye of Drake, who took an expensive shot at his online friend during his virtual time to shine.

This past weekend, LaBoy took to IG to show off his new pink-diamond saturated #RESPECTFULLY chain. The IG personality captioned the video of his dancing diamonds with, “I love how it came out. Thanks to my bro @cal_thejeweler the best BLACK JEWELER out there & @essexfinejewelry for making the creative process enjoyable and getting the chain & piece made within 5 days… #Respectfully.”

The famed actor turned rapper took the time to throw shade at the IG personality, which definitely drew some attention.

Drake and LaBoy have crossed paths before online, but it doesn’t seem as if there’s any malicious intent to it. Earlier in the month, Justin claimed to have Drake as an upcoming guest on his Respectfully Justin show alongside Justin Combs, but Drake responded to LaBoy’s claim with a simple ca[ emoji, dispelling the claims.