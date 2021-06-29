H.E.R., Lil Wayne, The Isley Brothers Are Set To Headline 2021 One Music Festival

Festival season is back in full swing and the annual One Music Festival is returning for another in-person celebration.

H.E.R., Lil Wayne, The Isley Brothers, Burna Boy, Ari Lennox, and Ty Dolla Sign are set to headline the two-day festival.

DJ Holiday presents the HBCU Homecoming with performances by the Young Bloodz, Young Dro, Fabo, Crime Mob, and Travis Porter.

DJ Drama will also take the stage for a special Gangsta Grillz set with Fabolous and surprise guests.

Tickets for the One Music Festival are on sale now and can be purchased here.