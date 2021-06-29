The second annual ‘Lights On Festival’ curated by Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R is sold out after 24 hours. The singer announces the news to her 4.5 million followers on Instagram.

“24,000 TICKETS SOLD OUT IN 24 HOURS?!?!?!? THANK YOU GOD!!!!! THANK YOU TO THE FANS OF REAL R&B!!!!!!!!!!!! I can’t wait to perform some songs from #BOMM #LIGHTSONFEST2021 LETS GOOOOOOO!! @lightsonfest #LightsOnFest” wrote the singer.

As previously reported, H.E.R. and partner Live Nation Urban have announced the second Lights On Festival. Set for Concord, California, the festival has expanded to a two-day set that will take over the Concord Pavilion on Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19.

H.E.R. curated a legendary lineup, including neo-soul goddess Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, and more. H.E.R. notably headlines with a very special H.E.R. & Friends set where she will be joined by some very special guests.

H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival made history as the first female-owned and curated festival in decades.