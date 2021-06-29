JAY-Z Lays Down Challenge for Anyone Who Thinks They Can Create a Better Playlist Than Him

JAY-Z hops on TIDAL here and there and drops a playlist for music lovers. During a chat with Jack Dorsey, owner of Twitter and to who Hov sold TIDAL to, the two talked music and entrepreneurship, but then Hov laid down a challenge.

“I found so many songs, my playlist game is A++. I challenge anyone out there. I’m definitely, you know, in the top tier of playlist creators,” Hov said.

During the conversation, Hov revealed why he partnered with Jack.

“I think we were aligned in our conversation, and viewing artists and creatives as small businesses and treating each individual artist as a business,” Jay said. “And the things that Square and Cash App were doing is pretty much aligned with what one does with their own brand. You create a business, take out a small loan, get the things you need to help you be successful and build it out from there. So our conversations just naturally aligned.”

Back in March, JAY-Z sold a majority ownership stake in TIDAL to Square. Square will pay a mix of cash and stock in the value of $297 million. The remaining shareholders that are artists will remain in place. JAY-Z will also move into Square’s Board of Directors.

“I said from the beginning that TIDAL was about more than just streaming music, and six years later, it has remained a platform that supports artists at every point in their careers,” JAY-Z said on Twitter. “Artists deserve better tools to assist them in their creative journey. Jack and I have had many discussions about TIDAL’s endless possibilities that have made me even more inspired about its future. This shared vision makes me even more excited to join the Square board. This partnership will be a game-changer for many. I look forward to all this new chapter has to offer!”