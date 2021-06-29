Cardi B Responds To Jessie Woo’s Claims That Someone On Her Team Said Their ‘Goal Was To Knock Nicki [Minaj] Out’

Viral sensation and reality star, Jessie Woo, spoke to Hollywood Unlocked and claimed that someone on Cardi B’s camp told her their goal was to “knock Nicki [Minaj] out.”

“I met someone that was on Cardi’s team, back in 2017, and they literally told me, this is something that was told to me, that yeah, like, ‘Putting Cardi out, our goal was to knock Nicki out,’” Woo said. “And that was the first time I heard that topic. Then, not too long later, the whole Nicki and Cardi thing happened. … I remember just thinking to myself, yo, so-and-so told me this is what they were trying to do.”

Jessie Woo is referencing the height of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s beef which hit a peak following a physical altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week in 2018.

The Bronx rapper immediately fired back denying the claims and defended herself.

“The lies!!! I hate that I gotta address shit that is so irrelevant,” Cardi commented. “Jessie woo is the same person that I got on my dm askin me advice because she sign to my old record label and she felt like my old manager played her.”

Cardi continued, “If anybody ever told you that about another woman then why would you go and sign with them as well? No matter how stressful my 3 years of litigation when with my old managers was I know he will never say that since he a Queens nikka and the last thing in our head was another woman when we was just trying to make it which we did. And yes I got the dms!”

Cardi and Nicki‘s beef died down for the most part with both New York rappers focusing on their respective careers and families.