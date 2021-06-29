Tekashi 6ix9ine’s dad is in bad shape. While Tekashi is turning down money, his father is living in a shelter.

Tekashi’s father is Daniel Hernandez and he spoke about his relationship with his son, revealing that he isn’t receiving any help from his son. “You think he’d come hook me up with something,” he said. “He’s been giving money to other people. … He gives money to everybody. ‘Here, here, here.’”

While 6ix9ine has no love for him, Lil Reese extends a hand. “Where his daddy at I give him some money…”

That beef between the two will never die.